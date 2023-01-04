Gary Neville makes bold Manchester United prediction after comfortable win against Bournemouth



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has tipped the Red Devils to finish within a Champions League spot.

Neville spoke and gave his opinion after United’s win against Bournemouth.

United came out winners by three goals to nil courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

The 20-time English champions are now a point below Manchester City and level with Newcastle with a game in hand.

Neville remarked that he would be surprised if United do not finish in the top four as he hailed Erik ten Hag’s men for their excellent performances.

The former defender was asked whether his former club will finish in the top four. He responded by saying, “Yes. But still, only 17 games gone, a long way to go – anything can happen.”

Neville attributed United’s remarkable turnaround in fortunes to the players bonding and forming close-knit relationships after the Cristiano Ronaldo saga.

The Sky Sports pundit opined that after Ronaldo’s venomous interview with Piers Morgan, United players came together and emerged stronger for it.

“I think coming through the situation with Cristiano, coming through the situation with (Harry) Maguire and overcoming the difficult start.”

“They have all bonded together more than what they would have done with an ordinary or normal start. Ten Hag is now in a strong position to call the shots, but they need a striker.”

United are in an open search for a striker to come in. Ten Hag himself, as Neville alluded, has repeatedly said that he’s in need of attacking reinforcements.

Recently, United have been linked with the likes of Kolo Muani who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt and Marcus Thuram who also plies his trade in Germany.

