“It’s going to end in a good way”: David de Gea provides positive update on contract talks



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has provided a crucial update on how talks over a new Old Trafford deal are progressing.

De Gea spoke to The Manchester Evening News and outlined his wish to finish his career at United.

De Gea told Samuel Luckhurst, “Yeah, I’m very relaxed. Just focus on training, and perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it’s going to end in a good way.”

The United shot-stopper was quizzed on whether he would see out his illustrious career at the Theatre of Dreams.

He replied by saying, “I hope so. I was saying this is my club, I’ve been here many, many years and it’s a huge honour to be here and I’m so happy here.”

In yesterday’s game against Bournemouth, De Gea kept his 177th clean sheet in a United shirt and moved into the top 10 appearance-makers in the club’s history in what was his 510th appearance.

The current United goalkeeper appearance record is held by Alex Stepney who featured on 539 occasions for the Red Devils. De Gea is all but likely to break this record if he remains at the club beyond this season.

The Spaniard opened up on his performances this season. He’s enjoying a super campaign, with only Nick Pope keeping more clean sheets than him.

He expressed his delight at his side’s wonderful performance yesterday night against the Cherries and in particular praised Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for their contribution.

De Gea said that in the absence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Lindelof and Maguire acquitted themselves well.

“It was a bit difficult at the end but we controlled the game really well, we played well, a massive three points for us.

“I’m enjoying because some players, we changed two centre-backs today and they played really well, so the squad is ready to play.”

The 32-year-old also hailed the rest of his teammates and remarked that he is comfortable with everyone. De Gea added that at the moment under Erik ten Hag’s stewardship, United have a “proper squad.”

Finally, De Gea issued a rallying call to his colleagues and urged them to treat every game like it’s a final.



