Joao Felix pushing Diego Simeone to point of no return as Man United hover



Joao Felix’s relationship with manager Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid has reached boiling point, according to reports from Spain.

The Portuguese forward looks set to leave the club after differences between the pair developed and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is busy trying to arrange a loan move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix did play for the Colchoneros last week and scored before going off injured.

And according to pundits on Cadena SER’s radio show El Larguero (via AS), far from this signalling the start of a rapprochement between manager and star, it has precipitated a worsening of relations and an increase in tension.

“Simeone’s anger at João is increasing,” pundit Julio Pulido claimed.

Miguel Martin Talavera blamed the extortionate loan fee being demanded by the club for the increased tensions.

“Nobody in the middle of the season is going to come with the amount that Atlético is asking for, not even Premier League clubs,” he said.

“[Felix] played on the 29th, his calves went up and he still hasn’t returned to train with the team.

“He has not even gone to deal with physical problems and has been seen at a New Year’s Eve party. He hasn’t done too much to be here tomorrow.”

Pulido responded that “Simeone is angry with all this.

“He wants to know now if he is staying or not. They told him weeks ago that this was going to be fixed soon. He sees that the days going by and this is not solved.

“And the anger is increasing because of what Talavera is saying. The footballer is not as involved as he should be.”

Recent reports indicated that along with Arsenal and Chelsea, United would be keen to do business with Atleti if the loan fee, currently reported to be around €21 million including wages, was reduced to around €13 million.

With pressure increasing from Simeone for the situation to be resolved quickly, Atletico’s executives have to act swiftly.