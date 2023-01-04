Jorge Mendes “working on a deal” to bring Diogo Costa to England with Manchester United a likely destination



Manchester United are a potential destination for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Costa was strongly linked to United months ago before he signed a new longer-team deal with Porto. The goalkeeper’s release clause increased substantially as a result of him signing new terms.

However, United have still retained an interest in Costa, with there being doubts over David de Gea‘s suitability for an Erik ten Hag system.

Despite being the best in the business at shot-stopping, De Gea is seen by many as being severely limited in his distribution, playing with his feet and initiating sweeping actions.

These are all aspects of the game Costa excels at.

Costa’s reputation was enhanced by his impressive performances in the Champions League, where he has been one of the best goalkeepers in the competition.

Cm reports that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes is working on a deal to bring his client to England during the summer.

“Jorge Mendes is already working towards putting him[Costa] in England for the 75 million euros clause [ in his new contract].”

“Jorge Mendes is already setting up an exit scenario at the end of the current season. Apparently, England will be the destination, with Manchester United emerging as a strong possibility.”

“However, the high release clause [75 million euros] keeps interested parties at a distance.”

The report however indicates that when Costa signed a new deal at the Estádio do Dragão, there was an agreement that he could leave for less than his release clause value.

Porto however are not obligated to adhere to this from a legal perspective, hence the involvement of Mendes to iron out the issue.

