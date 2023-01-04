Manchester United had considered recalling Dean Henderson to replace Martin Dubravka



Manchester United enjoyed a brilliant summer transfer window under new manager Erik ten Hag with five permanent players arriving and plugging multiple gaps in the squad.

It was initially expected to be a quiet January window with a back-up right-back the only possible incoming after the manager flagged the lack of an alternative to Diogo Dalot.

But after last season’s top goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo departed, the need for a striker became apparent with the Red Devils currently the second-lowest goalscorers in the top half of the Premier League.

United eye backup goalkeeper

But with finances stretched due to the summer splurge and imminent sale of the club, it emerged that the club could facilitate only loan deals in the winter window.

While the club was desperately trying to find the right option, news emerged that back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who had arrived on loan from Newcastle United, was recalled a few days ago.

That meant a backup goalkeeper suddenly became of paramount importance. As previously reported on The Peoples Person, United have entered into talks with Crystal Palace over a move for stopper Jack Butland.

The England international has six months left on his current deal with the Eagles having the option of extending his contract by an additional year.

According to The Athletic, “Palace could trigger Butland’s extension and then allow a loan.” The report also mentioned that, “Butland came under consideration at United last summer before Dubravka joined.”

Henderson recall was also an option

Interestingly, the outlet has also revealed that there were discussions regarding recalling on-loan United keeper Dean Henderson from Nottingham Forest.

“But it is felt the 25-year-old is best served staying at the City Ground, where he is playing regularly,” it was added.

It is important to remember that Henderson had given quite the incendiary interview after sealing his temporary switch to Forest where he attacked the club for their “criminal” behaviour.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had promised him the No 1 jersey but David de Gea‘s sublime form and COVID-19 meant that he hardly played last season.

Many had speculated that it might lead to a permanent exit next season but Ten Hag has refused to elaborate on Henderson’s future so far.



