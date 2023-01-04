Manchester United still interested in Yassine Bounou

After Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka, Manchester United have further solidified their interest in signing Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou.

Now, Sport Witness claims that a move to Old Trafford for the Moroccan international has never been closer.

United have been interested in signing Bounou since his impressive performance in the Europa League in 2020.

Though the Reds were interested in signing him in the summer, Bounou signed a new deal that raised his release clause.

With Dubravka now back at Newcastle and both De Gea and Tom Heaton out of contract in the summer, United are keen to keep open the lines of communication with Bounou.

After a fabulous display between the sticks at the World Cup, helping his team to the semi-final, Bounou is said to be ‘an option they would consider’ when it comes to their new number one.

It’s unlikely a January transfer would happen since they can’t offer him a place in the starting line up just yet.

However, they are not the only side interested in the shot-stopper with Bayern Munich also on the hunt for a keeper.

Bounou signed for Sevilla in 2020 after spending a season on loan there.

Since then, he has played 77 times for the La Liga side who are currently down in 18th.

It was his performances in the Europa League in the 2019/20 season which helped to win the cup.

The Reds are said to be in contact with those closest to the shot-stopper and if a deal isn’t done in January it is likely talks will remain open with a view to signing him at the conclusion of the season.

However, breaking news this morning suggests that United are in talks with Jack Butland to join the Reds as a back-up keeper for the rest of the season.

If this happens it may put talks on hold with Bounou with a view to revisiting in the summer depending on the situation with De Gea and Heaton.







