Reports stating Manchester United shirt sponsor deal broke down rubbished



Reports that Manchester United was on the cusp of completing a shirt sponsorship deal with the Saudia Arabia tourist board only for talks to break down in the final stretch have been revealed to be hearsay according to Football Insider’s sources.

The search continues

Nonetheless, United are still searching for a replacement shirt sponsor since buying back their rights from previous partners, TeamViewer, in December (via Football Insider).

TeamViewer backed out after concerns were raised internally about the lacklustre results of their £235 million partnership.

Clearing the air

The fallacious report suggested that Red Devils CEO Richard Arnold met Visit Saudi representatives at the tail end of 2022.

Arnold’s supposed objective was to seal a deal and announce it within days.

Since then, a sponsorship broker revealed to to the outlet that reports of a deal breaking down were premature at best.

While negotiations did take place, discussions are yet to be concluded.

The talks were held in early November, several weeks before the date suggested in the erroneous report.

Questionable reports aside, the timeline shows that Manchester United were already searching for suitors before announcing their shirt rights retrieval from TeamViewer.

In addition, the summit is likely to have occurred before the Glazer family declared their intentions to sell United.

United released the official statement on 23 November 2022.

Whether Visit Saudi is still pursuing the alliance with United is still to be confirmed.

There is still a lot up in the air, including the purchase of the club, with various parties from Saudia Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE allegedly interested in the takeover.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



