Two Manchester United targets could become free agents this summer



The January transfer window is now open, meaning Manchester United can now negotiate with players outside of England with contracts expiring this summer.

The free market has worked wonders for Erik ten Hag so far after landing Christian Eriksen for nothing just six months ago.

He has already contributed to 10 goals and assists this season and has been an integral part of the midfield.

The Danish international’s contract with Brentford expired in the summer with Man United showing huge interest with Tottenham Hotspur also in the mix.

The free transfer has proved to be one of the better and smart signings of the summer.

Some of Ten Hag’s reported targets have a contract expiring at the end of the season, so the club could be exploring the free market again.

Spanish outlet AS reports that 103 La Liga players are free to negotiate their future with some of the top players entering the final six months of their contracts.

FIFA authorizes players entering the final months of their deals to speak with other clubs and try and secure their future before it expires.

In England, players are not allowed to negotiate with teams that play in the same country so will need to look at leagues abroad.

David de Gea is the only player in the first team who will be leaving in the summer unless the club can strike a contract extension with the goalkeeper.

The United targets who are entering the final stages of their contract include Memphis Depay, who has strongly been linked to the club in recent weeks.

Marco Asensio, a rumoured target in the summer, also will be leaving Real Madrid this summer unless a new deal can be agreed.

Ten Hag could strike gold once more with two quality players available to negotiate a free move this summer.







