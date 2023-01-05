Big blow for Erik ten Hag as Yann Sommer heading for Bayern Munich move



Erik ten Hag has taken to Manchester United like a duck to water and is on course to achieve all the aims he had set out for his first season in charge.

It all started with the summer transfer window where he expertly plugged holes in the squad while simultaneously adding quality to it.

One position in need of sorting out according to the Dutchman is that of the goalkeeper. David de Gea has improved drastically since his initial horror-shows.

ETH wants a quality Goalkeeper

But long-term concerns remain due to his weakness with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to come off his line.

United are said to be open to offering the Spaniard a contract extension but are also looking for a replacement.

A lot of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford including that of Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak, Porto’s Diogo Costa and Benfica goalie Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Yann Sommer was another name who was open to a move in the summer according to previous reports. He also would have been a cheap acquisition due to his contract situation.

❗️Excl. News #Sommer: Verbal agreement with Bayern about a transfer in winter! He ONLY wants to join Bayern. Salihamidzic wants him because Monaco won’t release Nübel. He can sign a contract until 2025 confirmed. Duration via @Blick_Sport first. Next steps follow. @SkySportDE 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/uMMPPgxulv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2023

But as revealed by Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper has verbally agreed to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

“Verbal agreement with Bayern about a transfer in winter! He ONLY wants to join Bayern. Salihamidzic wants him because Monaco won’t release Nübel. He can sign a contract until 2025 confirmed,” the journalist tweeted.

According to Kicker, Bayern are still to decide on the duration of Sommer’s stay. It could be a sin-month loan or a long-term deal but a lot of it depends on Manuel Neuer’s return from injury.

Sommer to Bayern

“His contract in Mönchengladbach still runs for six months, so summer would be affordable. It would also have to be clarified whether he would only come for half a year or sign for the long term.

“Above every decision is the question of Neuer’s return, whose serious broken leg currently does not allow for a forecast according to kicker information,” the report added.

If the Swiss goalkeeper does make a long-term move to the Bavarian giants, it will be a major blow for Ten Hag as he will lose out on a relatively cheap, yet experienced shot-stopper.



