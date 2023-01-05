Erik ten Hag gives an important update regarding the return of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag finally gave an update regarding Jadon Sancho.

The 22 year old has been out of action since before the international break.

Sancho was sent for individual training in the Netherlands and is now back at Carrington.

United fans have been worried, anticipating his return date.

Ten Hag finally gave some updates regarding his situation.

“He was in the Netherlands, but the good thing is he is back in Carrington and that shows he is making progress and he is ready for the next step.”

“I think many top athletes, in football and also in other sports, sometimes it’s good to go away from the place where you are at daily to get a new vibe and a new experience.”

“This can give you the right push to get back on track.”

“Football players aren’t robots and we thought that, in cooperation with Jadon, it was the best choice.”

“I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible.”

“But some processes you can’t force – and this is one of them. So I have also to show patience. We have some hurdles to take, but I think he’s in a good direction.”

Ten Hag on Jadon Sancho: "I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible. But some processes you can't force – and this is one of them. So I have also to show patience. We have some hurdles to take, but I think he's in a good direction. " #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 5, 2023

“In this moment he is not fit enough. I hope he can return quickly but I can’t say a duration of how long it will be.”

Ten Hag on Jadon Sancho: "In this moment he is not fit enough. I hope he can return quickly but I can't say a duration of how long it will be." #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 5, 2023



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.