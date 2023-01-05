Erik ten Hag says Man United are still looking for players in this window



Erik ten Hag says he still is hoping for transfers despite being on the point of making their first loan signing of the window.

Speaking at the pre-match conference ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup 3rd round clash with Everton tomorrow, the manager confirmed that Jack Butland would be joining the club.

“Martin [Dubravka] was recalled and in our squad we need a setup with three goalkeepers,” he said.

“For in the training and also when there are problems.

“What he’s [Butland] bringing, I’m really happy with David, it’s quite clear, he’s our No.1, he’s a really good performer, but there’s always something that can happen with David as well, and you have to be prepared for that, so you don’t have one.”

The manager also confirmed that further signings were being sought.

“We always have to look for that. As we push the players and we also have to push the organisation. When there are opportunities in the top, you always have to be ready for that. Our focus is always to improve the team.”

In the short presser Ten Hag also spoke of the importance of the FA Cup, saying:

“For me the cup is always special, I know in England FA Cup is even more higher expectations, higher standards than in the Netherlands, but I like the cup in the Netherlands as well, it’s a different league.

“In not so many games you can achieve a lot, and you have to come away a winner, this is possible if you draw a replay but then after two it’s a knockout and I like that.”

Something lost in translation there but we get your drift, Erik.

The boss was not asked about Donny van de Beek‘s injury, that experts say could be a long term one.

Antony’s fitness was also not discussed although he was spotted in training today so is expected to be available tomorrow.







