Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future



Manchester United’s plans for the right-back position have not changed even despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s resurgence in a red shirt.

Since club football returned, Wan-Bissaka has slotted in for the injured Diogo Dalot and played well in all of United’s games.

United are still yet to concede a goal.

Wan-Bissaka has displayed significant improvement, something that Erik ten Hag himself has pointed out and hailed the player for.

Ten Hag remarked that Wan-Bissaka has been far better both defensively and offensively.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says that the plan is still to let Wan-Bissaka go but only if a suitable offer arrives.

The transfer expert reports, “There have been no major developments yet on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future.

“Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham had talks to ask for information on the conditions of the deal in December, but it’s still early stages.”

“Man United will let him go if they receive a good proposal and if they find a good backup option for Diogo Dalot; at the moment, it hasn’t happened yet.”

Yesterday, it emerged that Wolves especially are keen on Wan-Bissaka with funds available to back Julen Lopetegui.

Ten Hag’s plans going forward will be significantly boosted by the fact that Dalot is back in action.

The Portuguese came on in the 3-0 win against Bournemouth and got some minutes under his belt. It’s likely that Dalot starts against Everton in the FA Cup with Premier League games against Arsenal and Manchester City on the horizon.

United have been linked with a number of right-backs. Some of these include Malo Gusto and Croatia’s Josip Juranovic.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



