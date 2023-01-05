Jack Butland to have Man United medical today ahead of loan move



Jack Butland is set to join Manchester United.

The goalkeeper will have a medical at United’s Aon Training Facility at Carrington ahead of a loan deal from Crystal Palace that will last until the end of the season.

Butland is expected to act as deputy to David de Gea, with Tom Heaton the third choice keeper.

Previous loanee backup, Martin Dubravka, was recalled by Newcastle United this week.

The Athletic reports that “Butland has six months left on his Palace deal, although the club have the option to extend his contract for a further year.

“Butland came under consideration at United last summer before Dubravka joined. He also has a house in the Manchester area from his time at Stoke City.

“United had considered recalling Dean Henderson from his loan at Nottingham Forest, but it is felt the 25-year-old is best served staying at the City Ground.”

Butland is surplus to requirements at Palace, with Vincent Guaita holding down the starting berth for the side and Sam Johnstone available as backup.

It is possible that the shot stopper could sign in time to make his debut against Everton tomorrow although this seems unlikely.

Whether the deal is made permanent or not could depend on David de Gea and Dean Henderson’s futures.

United are in talks with the Spaniard about a new contract as his current deal expires in June, however, the club want him to accept a drastic pay cut to stay.

Henderson, meanwhile, is not willing to play second fiddle and is unlikely to have shown enough during his loan at Nottingham Forest to convince Erik ten Hag that he can become United’s number one.

Assuminng Henderson moves on, it is likely if De Gea stays that someone capable of challenging him for the number 1 spot will be signed in the summer.

World Cup hero Yassine Bounou, FC Porto’s Diogo Costa and Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Yann Sommer have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford.