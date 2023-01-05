Louis Saha compares Marcus Rashford to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe



Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has tipped Marcus Rashford to mirror the exploits of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe and even possibly eclipse them.

Saha remarked that Rashford has the ability to score up to 40 goals a season and compete with the world’s best players.

Haaland and Mbappe are widely considered to be the best two of the upcoming generation of football stars and are seen as the heirs to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Saha said, ” Those two guys [Mbappe and Haaland] have great pace and awareness that very few players have. They’re so good at getting in the right areas and scoring different sorts of goals, which is what Marcus is starting to do.”

“If he remains fit, remains confident, he is unstoppable. He can achieve everything. I haven’t seen a talent at United this good since Cristiano Ronaldo. He just needs that aggression and that belief that set aside players like Messi and Cristiano from the rest.”

The Frenchman also gave his opinion on Harry Maguire. The ex-United man opined that while Maguire may be out of favour, with Erik ten Hag even favouring deploying Luke Shaw ahead of him, it’s not unfathomable that he can regain his place.

“Yes, it could be a bad sign [that Shaw is ahead of Maguire in the pecking order]. It’s not impossible for him to return, he has shown great spirit and professionalism while he’s been sitting out, and he’s a good player who deserves playing time.”

Saha branded Maguire as England’s best defender for the last four to five years.

Another player Saha gave his opinion about is Jadon Sancho. The 44-year-old said that Sancho is a player who possesses a unique skillset different from anyone else in the world.

As per Saha, Sancho must put his head down and work hard while striving to showcase his talent to United supporters. Steadily, he will return to his best and reclaim a starting berth in the side.

Saha offered a grim assessment of United’s chances of making signings this month. The former forward said that he’s not a fan of players moving during the winter window as it’s mostly agent-driven.

Saha was speaking in reference to Frenkie de Jong, who is once again on Ten Hag’s radar.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



