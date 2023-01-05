Manchester United demand Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting transfer commitment



Manchester United are very interested in acquiring the services of Bayern Munich target man, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

United’s interest in Choupo-Moting comes as the club steps up their pursuit of a goalscorer to come in and replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

A number of options have already been mentioned just five days into the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a swoop for France’s Olivier Giroud, but a move may prove difficult with the 36-year-old set for a new contract at AC Milan.

United have also been linked to Marcus Thuram and Kolo Muani.

Choupo-Moting has six months left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and is now free to enter talks and even sign a pre-agreement with any club.

Sky Germany report that United are “intensely courting” the Cameroonian, “Manchester United in particular, who are still looking for a striker after the breakup with Cristiano Ronaldo, are very interested in a commitment – if possible in the winter.”

“Bayern’s advantage: Choupo-Moting feels very comfortable in Munich. But since Bayern still want to sign a top striker like Harry Kane in the summer, an agreement could be difficult.”

“The negotiating position [for Choupo-Moting] is good as Bayern aren’t the only ones interested in working with the 33-year-old.”

The player has outlined his terms to club chiefs regarding penning a new deal with Bayern Munich – he no longer wants a secondary role and requires a significant pay rise.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe met with Choupo-Moting’s father over lunch where the issue of his extension was the main item on the agenda.

There is an expectation that more meetings will take place as both parties strive for a solution.



