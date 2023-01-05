Manchester United eyeing surprise move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is on the lookout for a new defender after taking stock his defensive options over the course of the first six months of the season.

The Dutchman is clearly impressed with World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez and both are expected to be the first-choice pairing going forward.

But question marks remain over the long-term future of club captain Harry Maguire with the Dutch boss barely using him from the start this season.

United legend Rio Ferdinand had even suggested that the 29-year-old should seek a move away from the club if he wants to play regularly.

Maguire’s future uncertain, United eyeing Disasi as replacement

The Daily Mail has suggested that the former Ajax coach has zeroed in on Axel Disasi as their new centre-back. It is even suggested that the Red Devils have held initial discussions with the player and his entourage.

“Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Monaco and France centre back Axel Disasi.

“Sportsmail understands that multiple top-flight clubs are tracking the defender and initial negotiations have taken place with United.”

The chase for the French World Cup star will not be as straightforward due to interest in his services from major Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

“Sources in France expect him to leave Monaco either this month or in the summer transfer window,” the report further added.

He is valued at €25million according to Transfermarkt, a fee United will have no problem in matching if they target a summer 2023 deal.

Versatile defender with good goal record

Ten Hag prefers multi-functional players and Disasi is definitely able to play in two positions — as a centre-back and a right-back when needed.

He played thrice for Les Bleus in Qatar, and two appearances were as a right full-back.

Meanwhile, most of his appearances for Monaco have come as a central defender, where he also carries quite the goal threat.

In 25 games across all competitions, the 24-year-old has netted three times while providing four assists. With United struggling to score, a goal-scoring defender would do quite nicely.



