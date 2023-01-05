Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Randal Kolo Muani decides future



Randal Kolo Muani has decided both his immediate future and plans for the summer.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who broke into the France international squad last year and was subsequently involved in the World Cup, has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United’s name has cropped up in various reports surrounding Kolo Muani, 24, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also involved in the speculation.

He has enjoyed an incredibly fruitful season in the Bundesliga, scoring five goals and assisting nine others. With such fine form on display in Germany, Bayern Munich’s interest in snatching another star player from a domestic rival has also piqued.

Sky Sports Germany have reported that Kolo Muani has constructed a personal development plan, revolving around the Bundesliga.

As Markus Krösche, Frankfurt’s sporting director, announced yesterday, Kolo Muani will not be departing during the winter transfer window.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Frankfurt would be willing to instead listen to astronomical offers in the summer, seeking between €90-100million. He noted that United is a club which holds high interest in the player.

It is unlikely, however, that United would engage in negotiating for another forward with this valuation following Antony’s arrival for a similar mooted fee.

Sky reporter Alexander Bonengel has reported that Kolo Muani is keen to extend his stay at Frankfurt past the summer as long as the club is involved in European football.

Having made himself a feature of Didier Deschamps’ side, it is essential for the 24 year old to play at the biggest stage of international club football.

The player is indeed alleged to have the Premier League in his sights, but sees progression through the Bundesliga as fundamental to his development.

Consequently, Sky are of the opinion that he would prefer to move to Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund prior to an English club like United.







