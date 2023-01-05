Medical expert says Donny van de Beek could be ruled out for a year with knee injury



Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

In United’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth, Van de Beek endured a nasty collision with Marcos Senesi and had to be taken off with just minutes left until the break.

Van de Beek seemed to be writhing in pain and was inconsolable as he headed down the tunnel.

Speaking to the press, Erik ten Hag gave a grim verdict of his Dutch compatriot’s injury and said “it’s not looking good.”

Ten Hag added that further clarity will be provided when club doctors and physicians get to assess the player’s injury.

Medical expert Ben Dinnery spoke to Football Insider and provided his opinion on Van de Beek’s gruesome injury.

Dinnery said, “The knee hyperextended and then you also see the knee bend inwards. When you add the external force and the power from the challenge – it didn’t look great.”

“Internally, Man United will now be carrying out a number of tests to evaluate the player, checking the integrity of the ligaments. The ACL is the obvious one – the Lachman test.”

“It will be a good indication of if there is any damage, and they’ll also check for a fracture of the bone as well as any damage to the posterior cruciate ligament. Given the force of the challenge and the mechanism of the injury, they don’t usually happen in isolation.”

Dinnery opined that there is potential involvement with the MCL (Medial Collateral ligament) and possibly the meniscus.

The medical expert however remarked that anything is possible and conclusive results may be more positive than every other indication.

As per Dinnery, Van de Beek could be out for up to a year.







