Memphis Depay out of favour at Barcelona due to goal inefficency

As rumours swirl around the future of Memphis Depay, his time at Barcelona is becoming more and more untenable according to reports.

According to AS his performance in the Copa del Rey this week was so poor that he is set to be sidelined for Barcelona’s next game against Atletico Madrid.

The club are not happy with Depay’s efficiency in front of goal, scoring just once in the last fifteen games.

Plenty of chances have been created for Depay and Ferran, another forward out of favour; 21 opportunities against Espanyol with just the one goal scored and 29 against Intercity with four goals scored. The conversion rate is just simply not good enough.

The club is having to rely on Robert Lewandowski for much of their joy up front.

However, the Polish international is now ruled out due to a suspension for three games.

Despite this, reports suggest they will look elsewhere in their attacking line up as opposed to calling upon Depay and Ferran.

The fact Depay is struggling at Barca could be a positive indication for United who are said to have been in talks with Depay since the summer.

On the other hand, a forward that lacks efficiency in front of goal is of no use to anyone and not what Manchester United had bargained for.

Erik ten Hag has spoken of the need to strengthen up front given that his side holds the record of being the second-lowest goalscorers in the top-half of the Premier League table.

But if Depay is out of form and struggling in front of goal, how can he possibly solve United’s problems?

Depay is said to be the one who initiated talks back in the summer having previously enjoyed his time with the Reds between 2015-1, where he made 33 appearances and scored two goals under Louis Van Gaal.







