Picture: Marcus Rashford arrives at Carrington in brand new £280k McLaren sports car



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a rejuvenated player and is currently enjoying one of the best periods of his career.

Rashford is on a red-hot goal-scoring streak, with his most recent coming in United’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The player’s struggles of last season seem like a distant memory with Erik ten Hag getting the best out of the Englishman.

Rashford has extended his World Cup form to United and is reaping the benefits.

As United gear up for two tough games,their participation in the FA Cup against Everton followed by a quarter final against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, Rashford will be hoping to keep his impressive run going.

United will be hosting Manchester City next before travelling to the Emirates to face table-toppers, Arsenal.

In yesterday’s training session, Rashford rocked up to United’s Carrington training base in his newly-bought McLaren 765 Long Tail sports car.

The supercar is estimated to be worth around £280,000 – £30,000 more than Rashford’s reported weekly wages at United.

What’s impressive is that the 25-year-old’s McLaren sports car is only one of 765 manufactured worldwide.

The car has a top speed of 205mph – hopefully, it aids the United man to get to team commitments on time should he mistakenly sleep in again!

Rashford was pictured arriving at Carrington in the new white 4-litre car, which was delivered to his home in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Alongside the McLaren 765 Long Tail sports car, Rashford also splashed £390,000 on a luxurious Black Badge Cullinan Rolls Royce.

At the moment, Rashford is showing his class and has emerged as Erik ten Hag and United’s main man. The immediate issue for the club with regard to Rashford is to now sort out his contract and tie him down to a longer stay at the Theatre of Dreams.







