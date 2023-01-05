Predicted XI vs Everton: Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane return



Donny van de Beek’s cursed Manchester United career took a new unfortunate twist on Tuesday as he limped off with what looked like a bad leg injury.

This leaves manager Erik ten Hag with little cover for Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 position as the Red Devils head into the FA Cup 3rd round tie with Everton.

Anthony Martial also went off having looked to take a knock, although Ten Hag seemed to suggest in his post match presser that this was not serious.

However, with no striker reinforcements in sight and a string of important games coming up, the boss may decide to rest him against the Toffees.

Marcus Rashford could play up front with Alejandro Garnacho brought back on the left and Antony restored on the right, if he has recovered from the injury that led to his absence from the Bournemouth game.

It also feels like time to restore Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to the heart of the United defence, even though Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof managed a clean sheet against the Cherries.

Luke Shaw is on smoking hot form but could be put in cotton wool for the Cup game, with Tyrell Malacia an able deputy.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done well at right back in Diogo Dalot’s absence but we think the Portuguese international will also be restored, with Wan-Bissaka perhaps set to deputise again in the League Cup quarter final against Charlton.

Ten Hag might try to squeeze another 90 minutes out of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro on Friday but then they, too, could be rested against Charlton with the Manchester derby in mind.

If not, Fred and Scott McTominay are fit and available to replace either star.

David de Gea will, of course, continue in goal.

Jadon Sancho is back in training, too, so could have an outside chance of making an appearance, although this is more likely to be from the bench.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for Friday’s match:







