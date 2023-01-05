Sunderland boss outlines Amad Diallo’s next steps as comparison is made to Liverpool star



Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has branded Amad Diallo a “special footballer.”

Diallo who is at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season is currently enjoying a remarkable spell and has cemented himself as Sunderland’s best player.

Week in and week out, the Ivorian is showing just why United forked out big money on an unproven talent.

Erik ten Hag himself has lauded Diallo for his remarkable performances and confirmed that United will let him continue his development at Sunderland rather than exercise the option to recall him.

Recalling Diallo has been suggested with United extremely short in attack and amidst Antony’s struggles on the right wing.

Mowbray, who has made no secret of his admiration for Diallo spoke about what could come next for the young forward, and said that he’s likely to be given a chance to shine at Old Trafford.

Mowbray however warned that the demands at United are different compared to those at Sunderland and Diallo will need to hit the ground running as he may not be afforded the time to blend in.

The Sunderland manager said, “He [Amad] is a special footballer. The test for him and his club is: ‘Does he have the level to try to win a Champions League and a Premier League?’ they have to decide, but for us he’s an incredible player.”

“United have to try to win titles, it’s not about giving a young man the chance to show how good he can be.”

“They have to perform. Sunderland are promoted, we can grow it, we don’t have to win.”

Mowbray reiterated that Diallo may get the chance to impress in the first team before comparing the 20-year-old to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Eliott.

Mowbray remarked that in terms of talent, Diallo is similar to Eliott – he knows how to pick a pass when the ball is stuck to his feet and is also aware of when it’s best to hold on to it.

