Xavi makes U-turn as he confirms Barcelona’s desire to keep hold of Manchester United-target Memphis Depay



Manchester United’s need to strengthen up front has been laid bare after Erik ten Hag publicly revealed how his side are short on firepower in attacking areas.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed under acrimonious circumstances, the Dutchman has had to make do with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as strikers.

While the duo have done a commendable job, especially Rashford, there remains doubts over their long-term viability as the lone target-man up front.

Striker hunt

Due to United’s financial woes and the Glazers potentially selling the club, loan deals remain the only course of action the club can take this January.

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay would have proved to be the perfect solution with his contract expiring in six months.

However, the Catalan giants are now intent on letting the Netherlands international leave only for a transfer fee and despite not using him when required, Xavi is not willing to let the 28-year-old leave during the winter transfer window.

Due to ongoing financial crisis at the La Liga giants, not much is expected in terms of incomings so Xavi wants to keep hold of all options for now.

When quizzed about Depay’s future, the 42-year-old said, “I don’t want anyone to leave. I’m delighted with the squad.

“It seems there won’t be a market for us. I’m happy with Depay,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

As reported earlier on The Peoples Person, the former United attacker had hoped for a turnaround after returning from the World Cup where he impressed with his all-round play.

Depay to stay at Barca?

But he was left rotting on the bench against Espanyol despite Barca’s struggles in attack. But Xavi remains adamant that Depay will see minutes during the course of the campaign.

“His attitude is good and he will be important for us. He has the ability to make a difference. He’ll have minutes. Like all of them.”

It remains to be seen if Depay is happy to play in minor games or in Cup competitions or whether he tries to force a move in January.



