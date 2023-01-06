Antony proves doubters wrong in Manchester United’s FA Cup win against Everton



Manchester United laboured hard this evening to earn a 3-1 victory against Everton.

The Red Devils had to dig deep at times when Frank Lampard’s men upped the pressure in search of an equalizer.

However, an Antony goal, an own-goal from Conor Coady and a late penalty from Marcus Rashford were all enough to send United to the next round of the FA Cup.

Antony produced a decent performance on his restoration to the starting XI.

The Brazilian was back in action after he missed the Bournemouth game with an injury.

The winger generally had a good performance, which got off to a flying start when he found the back of the net for United’s opener in the fourth minute.

Antony had 58 touches in the 84 minutes he was on the pitch for the Red Devils.

He registered an impressive pass accuracy of 89%. Out of the 44 passes Antony attempted, he successfully executed 39.

Antony made one key pass.

A threat in front of goal, the 22-year-old had two shots on target, including the all-important goal that helped to set United on their way to victory against Everton.

Antony completed one dribble and made one crucial block.

The player executed his defensive responsibilities well – something he has been accused of not doing in past games for United.

Antony won five out of the nine ground duels he delved into. The player also made two tackles.

While Antony’s performance was wonderful and impactful, there are still things he needs to polish, with the major one being to work on his right foot and reduce the over-reliance on his left, which is becoming too predictable.

