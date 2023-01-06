Casemiro and Marcus Rashford nominated for Premier League’s Player of the Month

Manchester United stars Casemiro and Marcus Rashford have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

The duo have been the standout players for United this season.

Rashford looks like he is back to his best.

Erik ten Hag seems to have simplified his game and it is really helping him.

Rashford’s main weakness has always been his decision-making.

More often than not, the Englishman used to overcomplicate things in the final third.

It looks like Rashford now has a clear head and knows exactly what he wants to do.

Right now, he is easily United’s most influential attacker.

Casemiro has taken the Premier League by storm. The five-time Champions League winner has been instrumental to the way United play under Ten Hag.

Casemiro is at the peak of his powers and has completely transformed United’s midfield.

His defensive and offensive actions have benefitted United greatly.

There were plenty of people who doubted him when he signed last summer.

The Brazilian is one of the first names on the team sheet.

United fans will be hoping that Rashford and Casemiro can carry forward their immense form into the second half of the season, with all trophies yet to play for.



