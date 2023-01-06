Confirmed Man United XI vs Everton: Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia and Antony all start



Erik ten Hag has freshened up his Manchester United side for tonight’s FA Cup 3rd round clash with Everton at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot, who was injured in Portugal’s World Cup quarter final against Morocco, comes back into the side at right back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka dropping to the bench.

Tyrell Malacia will occupy the left back berth, with Luke Shaw moving to centre back again.

Raphael Varane comes back in but there is still no place for World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, who is on the bench alongside fellow centre backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

It’s hard not no be concerned for Maguire especially, who has returned off the back of a successful World Cup to find his place lost to Shaw, a career left back.

This is despite the England man and Lindelof keeping a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

Antony missed the last match against Bournemouth due to injury but he returns on the right wing.

Alejandro Garnacho drops to the bench.

The rest of the side has a more familiar look to it, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield, Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 slot, Marcus Rashford on the left wing and Anthony Martial up front.

🥁 Presenting your 11 Reds to take on Everton in the #FACup! 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2023

Joining the three centre backs on the subs bench are Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho.

