Diogo Dalot stuns against Everton on return to Manchester United’s starting XI



Manchester United won by three goals to one against Everton in the FA Cup this evening at Old Trafford.

United got their goals through Antony, an own goal from Conor Coady and a stoppage-time penalty from Marcus Rashford.

United finished the game with 58% to Everton’s 42%.

The Red Devils had an enormous 17 shots at goal, with seven being on target. The Toffees on the other hand had eight shots with five challenging David de Gea.

Erik ten Hag’s men made 498 passes with a success rate of 87%. Everton made 366 passes with a pass accuracy of 80%.

United were aided in their efforts to guarantee a victory by Diogo Dalot.

Dalot started for the first time since the World Cup ended after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Portuguese had 85 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 89%.

Dalot registered two key passes in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch for United.

The 23-year-old was extremely solid defensively as he was restored to the starting XI in place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Dalot won 100% of his ground duels and one of the two he was involved in aerially.

The defender made one crucial clearance including one off the line that seemed goal-bound. He made two interceptions and had four tackles to his name.

Dalot successfully pinged the ball four out of the six times he tried to deliver it to his teammates – an excellent show of his technical ability and passing range.

Against Everton, Dalot showed why he’s Ten Hag’s undisputed started in the right-back position. He fully justified the manager’s decision to pick him in the midst of Wan-Bissaka’s superb form.

