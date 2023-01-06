Erik ten Hag praises Marcus Rashford’s performance in Everton win

Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s win over Everton in the 3rd round of FA Cup.

The Red Devils were not at their best but came away 3-1 winners in front of a packed Old Trafford.

Goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford proved to be decisive.

The Englishman was on fire yet again, and earned praise from Ten Hag.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated:

“He is in good form and on a good run, keep it going. If he keeps focus, concentration and good work. If he keeps investing in training and games, I am convinced he can keep it going.”

Ten Hag: "He [Rashford] is in good form and on a good run, keep it going. If he keeps focus, concentration and the good work. If he keeps investing in training and games, I am convinced he can keep it going." — utdreport (@utdreport) January 6, 2023

Everton were resilient and cause United plenty of problems.

Ten Hag spoke about how he wants the players to take every game at a time and not focus on the end goal.

“I know Manchester United are always aiming for trophies and we are going for that.”

” We cannot force this and have to focus on the next game, not focus on trophies, that is far away. We have to work on the team and development.”

Ten Hag: "I know #mufc are always aiming for trophies and we are going for that. We cannot force this and have to focus on the next game, not focus on trophies, that is far away. We have to work on the team and development." — utdreport (@utdreport) January 6, 2023

“I think we will have that [players to win trophies], we can fight and fight back if necessary.”

” We can act and stay composed so we have resilience. We have good skills in the team to win games and win prizes.”