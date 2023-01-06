Even when Casemiro plays badly, he still impacts Manchester United



As Red Billy stated in The Peoples Person‘s match ratings, Casemiro may have just put in his worst performance wearing a Manchester United shirt.

United beat Everton 3-1 and, somehow, the midfield dominator on whom the side has relied so often this season was not instrumental in the FA Cup 3rd round clash. Yet, Casemiro still managed to impact the game; in his own unique way.

Casemiro is gaining recognition from Premier League watchers for his clever, aggressive, well-timed fouls which purposely slow the game down but do not penalise him.

Two fouls committed today, which were admittedly quite rough, were not enough for the referee to award Casemiro a booking. The 30 year old is like a crocodile on the pitch, surveying the situation and, when the moment is exactly right, pouncing on his prey.

Although he was less able to stamp his authority on the centre of the park compared to usual, Casemiro still influenced gameplay in this area of the pitch.

2 ground duels won; 2 aerial duels won; 2 clearances; 3 interceptions; 1 tackle; 0 times dribbled past.

If Fred or Scott McTominay had walked away from a game bearing these statistics last season, they would be nominated for Player of the Match.

It is the five-time Champions League winner’s own doing, his own stellar midfield displays which damaged the verdict on him this evening – but Casemiro, the utmost professional, will know this. He will undoubtedly be frustrated with his lack of superiority in midfield this evening, especially considering his error in the build-up to Everton’s goal. But this awareness and determination to be the best is what separates him from other United midfielders across recent years.

Perhaps what has caught fans out this season is Casemiro’s proficiency in igniting attacks and involving himself in the final third.

In this regard, he had a poor outing against Everton.

1 key pass, 1 successful dribble and a lacklustre 74% pass accuracy – these statistics dragged Casemiro’s performance down tonight. Seemingly ever-consistent, Casemiro has shown his human fallibilities this evening.

The world-class defensive midfield master, however, has the perfect opportunity ahead to reclaim this deified fan’s favourite position. He is perhaps the most crucial aspect as Erik ten Hag seeks retribution against Manchester City. United’s Casemiro-less midfield were clueless as City ran riot in the reverse fixture in Autumn.

Unlikely to start against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup on Tuesday, the experienced Brazilian has one week to prepare himself and reinvigorate his overall play.

