Ian Wright and Roy Keane in agreement over Marcus Rashford after heroics in Everton win

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United are through to the next round after a hard-fought-for win against Everton.

United at times had to weather the storm and did so brilliantly to emerge 3-1 winners against the Toffees.

United got their goals through Antony, an own-goal from Conor Coady and a penalty from Marcus Rashford.

Again, as in recent weeks, Rashford stole the show. Beyond his stoppage-time penalty, it was Rashford’s incredible contribution that forced United’s second goal.

His powerful cross on the outside hit Coady to go past a helpless Jordan Pickford.

Rashford predominantly played on the left before Alejandro Garnacho’s introduction which saw the Englishman moved up top to play as the number nine.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal legend Ian Wright heaped praise on the United number ten and credited his frame of mind for his red-hot form.

Wright said, “He is in a different frame of mind. The manager has come in and is playing a brand of football that suits him.”

“He [Rashford] knows exactly what he is doing. He’s had a break and he’s fit.”

Wright added, “The club is starting to turn a corner in terms of where they are going. He is one of the main reasons behind what they are doing.”

Wright’s sentiments were echoed by United legend Roy Keane who said that Rashford is slowly becoming United’s main man.

Keane remarked that Rashford is playing with confidence which is helping him meet expectations and hit the high standards expected of a United forward.

“The beauty of tonight, is that is what I expect from him,” Keane said.

“I’m not surprised by his performance tonight. He is becoming one of main players for United. Can he get them back to competing for trophies?”

