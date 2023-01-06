Jack Butland forced to delete awkward social media exchange after sealing Manchester United move



Manchester United have acted quickly and have officially signed their first player of the January transfer window.

Jack Butland arrives from Crystal Palace on a six-month loan deal and has revealed his ambitions behind the move after signing on the dotted lines.

“I’ve played against David De Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

“There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions.”

Butland’s gaffe

But with the advent of social media, nothing goes hidden and the 29-year-old was forced to delete a tweet dating back to 2017.

The former Stoke City goalkeeper had revealed his dream of playing for United and when a fan had asked whether he would be willing to move to Old Trafford as an understudy to David de Gea, Butland had said, “Would never move to be a number 2!”

It is funny how time works as the England international has done just that. But he will be eager to work hard and try and gain some minutes representing the first-team, something not many players can boast of.

His confidence will also be sky-high after The Athletic revealed that he was indeed the first-choice backup keeper for the club in the summer..

This it too funny😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/huOKQa3WWN — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) January 5, 2023

“The 29-year-old’s switch comes six months after scouts identified him as their first-choice backup goalkeeper to David De Gea.

“A move was imminent until Butland had his hand broken when saving an Anthony Martial shot in Melbourne during a pre-season game.”

Confidence will be high

That led to the Red Devils scrambling to find a replacement with Martin Dubravka eventually arriving at Old Trafford from Newcastle United.

But after Newcastle recalled Dubravka, Butland finally got his chance.

Having not played a single game so far this season for the Eagles, the Englishman will be hoping that he can impress Erik ten Hag sufficiently to earn some much-needed game-time.

His contract with the London club is set to end in six months with the Eagles having the option of extending it by a year.

There is also a chance that Butland can earn a permanent United contract if he impresses the Dutch manager.



