Leaked team news for Everton as Diogo Dalot and Antony return to starting XI



Manchester United are set to face Frank Lampard’s Everton this evening.

The Red Devils will be looking to extend the fine winning run that the team has embarked on since the resumption of club football.

United also got off to a fantastic 2023 with an emphatic win against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils’ FA Cup resumes tonight and United will have to get past a struggling Everton.

As per a source that has been reliable several times across past games, there will be a few surprises when the starting XI is named by Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has to name the players who start with the Charlton game in mind as United also gear up for upcoming Premier League games against Manchester City and Arsenal.

As per the source, Diogo Dalot will start against the Toffees.

Dalot will likely come in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has deputized well for the Portuguese in his absence.

Dalot will start his first game since the World Cup ended. He came off the bench against Bournemouth in the second half and got significant minutes under his belt.

Tyrell Malacia will also start. Malacia dropped out of the team against the Cherries as Ten Hag restored Luke Shaw to his favoured left full-back role.

Shaw had a short stint as a centre-back where he played really well.

Another player who will start is Antony. The Brazilian was not involved against Bournemouth after he picked up an injury.

Antony and Dalot returning represent a big boost to Ten Hag with games coming in thick and fast.







