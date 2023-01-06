Manager and player of the month nominations for Manchester United Women

Despite only having two league matches in December, Manchester United Women have been recognised in the latest Barclays WSL monthly-award shortlists.

Marc Skinner is one of four managers shortlisted for December’s Manager of the Month award.

He is up against Chelsea boss, Emma Hayes, Arsenal’s Jonas Eidevall and Reading’s Kelly Chambers.

Skinner scooped the award in October and after an unbeaten run in December where his side beat Aston Villa 5-0 at Old Trafford and drew 1-1 away at City, he stands a good chance of picking up the award again.

Meanwhile, Leah Galton and Ona Batlle are part of the seven strong shortlists for the December Player of the Month award.

Both Galton and Batlle found themselves on the scoresheet at Old Trafford whilst Batlle also assisted Rachel Williams in that game too.

Galton opened the scoring in the Manchester derby at the Etihad as well, slotting it home with her left foot.

United keeper Emily Ramsey who is on a season-long loan at Everton is nominated alongside Batlle and Galton.

Ramsey kept a clean sheet and racked up 17 saves in her two December matches.

The trio will face tough opposition from Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, Fran Kirby of Chelsea, Guro Reiten also from the Blues and Laura Coombs of Manchester City.

The Reds are currently on a winter training camp in Malta where they are set to face Birkirkara FC in front of a record crowd.

They return to WSL action on January 15th when they face Liverpool.