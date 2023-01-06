Manchester United could be planning to sign Jack Butland for free this summer



Jack Butland could join Manchester United for free after his loan spell and contract with Crystal Palace both expire.

Erik ten Hag needed to find a replacement for Martin Dubravka after Newcastle terminated his loan at the start of the month.

Otherwise, he would’ve been left with just David de Gea and Tom Heaton, who hasn’t played a lot in recent seasons.

It would have been a risk on the manager’s part not to sign a backup goalkeeper or loan a goalkeeper from another club.

Now it has been confirmed that Butland will arrive at the club on loan from Crystal Palace, fans are starting to speculate just for how long this could be.

Rob Blanchette reports on Twitter that his contract with Palace is actually expiring at the end of the season.

Jack Butland will be out of contract with Palace at the end of his #MUFC loan spell, making him a free agent. If he does well, Ten Hag will likely offer him a permanent contract. Looks highly likely De Gea will stay on a reduced wage as No. 1 choice. ETH has huge faith in him. pic.twitter.com/vgA4PT9p6L — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) January 5, 2023

With Man United still in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, which the club enters tonight, it’s clear to see that there will be plenty of games in which Butland can contribute.

This would have been the plan with Dubravka but after his loan was cut short, the manager had to react to the situation.

Tom Heaton could have been the backup option and has great experience in the Premier League if need be.

However,Butland’s arrival will mean the pecking order changes once more with the 29-year-old becoming the backup to De Gea.

At Crystal Palace, he was seen as the third-choice goalkeeper after the arrival of Sam Johnstone in the summer.

United have a quality backup goalkeeper on their hands and will be hoping they can secure him on a free transfer this summer to save having to search for another goalkeeper.







