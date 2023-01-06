Manchester United make loan offer for Al-Nassr and Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar



Manchester United have made a loan offer to Al-Nassr FC striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to reports from Saudi Arabia.

United have earmarked Aboubakar as the club’s striker pursuit gathers pace.

Several names have so far been mentioned, including Olivier Giroud, Joao Felix and Marcus Thuram.

A Saudi newspaper, Okaz, reports that United are stepping up their efforts to sign Aboubakar and have already made a loan proposal.

Alongside United, Fenerbahçe also retain an interest and have also made a loan offer to the goalscorer.

Aboubakar is all but guaranteed a move elsewhere after Al-Nassr spent big money to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

Ronaldo’s arrival has rendered the Cameroonian surplus to requirements.

Al-Nassr are now on the hunt for a powerful and dynamic winger who can come in and create for Ronaldo.

Okaz adds that in deciding between the loan offers from United and Fenerbahçe, Aboubakar would prefer to play for the Old Trafford club.

What makes United’s offer especially attractive to Aboubakar is that it’s “stronger” and has more “desire.”

Should a move for Aboubakar to United materialize, the 30-year-old would likely come in for six months as a short-term solution to a nagging problem, much in the same manner that Odion Ighalo was recruited from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua two winters ago.

At present, Anthony Martial is United’s only natural striker. The Frenchman has an extensive injury record and as has been established this season, cannot be relied upon to stay fit consistently.

Ten Hag has however reaffirmed his faith, love and admiration for Martial, while also reiterating that he is in desperate need of attacking reinforcements as games come in thick and fast.







