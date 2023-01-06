Match report: Manchester United 3-1 Everton



Manchester United have beaten Everton 3-1 in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Just four minutes in and United found the breakthrough as Rashford squared it to the onrushing Antony, who slid in to find the back of the net.

Moments later and Martial almost made it two after a mistake by Everton’s defence gave the ball away in a dangerous area. Unfortunately Martial’s shot was wide.

United were attacking well, a beautiful ball from Fernandes was curled to the feet of Rashford, who danced into the box but he couldn’t get his shot away.

It fell to Casemiro who couldn’t keep his shot down.

Against the run of play Everton found an equaliser as it snuck in through the melee of bodies and between David de Gea‘s legs.

All of United’s attacks were coming down the left and Martial forced a good save from Pickford but unfortunately the Reds couldn’t make anything of the corner.

Everton were growing into the game.

A tussle on the byline ensued as Rashford tried to keep the ball in and an Everton defender left a leg in there.

Rashford made a brilliant interception and went on a blistering run but his shot from outside the box was well saved.

After getting out of a tricky spot in the corner, United found Eriksen in acres of space on the edge of the box, but his shot, which was searching for the top corner was high and wide.

United were first to attack in the second half but their final third decision making was not clinical enough and it allowed Iwobi to counter.

Luckily for the Reds, Malacia made a good challenge.

Unfortunately for Everton, Iwobi was unable to continue and was stretchered off.

Shortly after the restart and United managed to retake the lead as Rashford brilliantly took on the defence to break into the box and square it but it was Cody who turned it into his own net.

Everton went on the attack and as it came into the box, De Gea stuck out a leg to direct it away from danger.

At the other end a training ground free kick routine almost resulted in a goal as Fernandes fired in centrally and Pickford was forced to tip it over the bar.

Everton came back again but luckily for the Reds it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Fred made two fantastic crunching tackles to win the ball back.

United had a chance to make it three when they won a free kick just outside the area to the left. Rashford’s strike was on target but tipped behind by Pickford.

With the fresh legs of Garnacho, United’s attack looked unstoppable and late in injury time he made a run into the box but was brought down. A penalty to United would be the last kick of the game and it was scored by Marcus Rashford.

Team: De Gea, Fernandes, Martial (Garnacho 71), Rashford, Malacia (Martinez 76), Eriksen (Maguire 83), Casemiro (Fred 71), Varane, Dalot, Antony (McTominay 83), Shaw

