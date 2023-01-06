Newcastle United are showing an interest in signing Scott McTominay this month



Newcastle United are interested in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay on a permanent transfer in January.

For a couple of weeks, it has been speculated that the Scottish international has been attracting interest from a Premier League club.

This season, the midfielder has been used as a backup to Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who are starting the majority of matches in the middle of the park.

McTominay was often used next to Fred in recent seasons but the pair find themselves struggling to make it into the starting eleven.

Erik ten Hag’s focus since arriving as manager has been to revamp the midfield after a difficult couple of seasons where it has been easy for opposition players to get through the setup.

It has worked so far with both Casemiro and Eriksen helping out the defence this season and contributing to the vastly improved goals conceded column.

According to Craig Hope on Twitter, who is a journalist for the Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in McTominay but United want to keep hold of him for the remainder of the season.

He said in a tweet “Also told Scott McTominay retains admirers within Newcastle but message from Man Utd is they want to keep him at Old Trafford”.

It’s clearly going to take a lot for the Magpies to land the 26-year-old on a permanent transfer this month.

However, if the midfielder does leave, it could help Ten Hag secure a new striker if the finances are right.

An attacker has been the priority this month following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

Budget constraints are becoming an issue with United being forced to explore the loan market this transfer window.

With only the remainder of this month left to sort out the squad in terms of incomings and outgoings, Ten Hag will be eager to get it right to ensure he can win his first trophy at the club.







