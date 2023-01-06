Player ratings: Fulham u21s 1-2 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United’s u21s kicked off their new year with an away win against Fulham today. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 6.5 – Didn’t have much to do throughout the contest but dealt with what came his way. Was a bit overconfident with the ball at his feet and played into danger too often when there were better options.

Marc Jurado – 6.5 – Solid at the back, rarely getting beat by the winger and offered an outlet in possession as he tucked into midfield.

Rhys Bennett – 7 – Another reliable performance where he didn’t give Fulham any space in the box to create.

Di’Shon Bernard – 7.5 – A rock at the back, he mopped up everything down the left side and was commanding in his charging out to win possession.

Bjorn Hardley – 7 – Combined well with Bernard at the back and his low driven cross led to the winning goal

Zidane Iqbal – 6 – Not the strongest performance as he struggled to exert control in the midfielder and offered little in the way of progression in possession. His performance could be summed up by Mark Dempsey’s loud shouts to not play the ball backwards and Iqbal proceeding to dawdle in possession before passing it back to Bernard.

Dan Gore – 6 – Solid when involved but ultimately drifted in and out of the match too much.

Mateo Mejia – 6.5 – Created the opening goal and was a constant threat on the right side but let himself down too often with poor touches and looked sluggish off the mark, as to be expected after his long injury layoffs.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6 – Had to go off injured before he could work his way into the match.

Shola Shoretire – 8 – His instinct to crash the back post netted him the match’s opening goal and he was main point of attack throughout. He also worked hard getting back too and made some important clearances.

Joe Hugill – 7.5 – A very well taken goal and offered a strong presence up top with his hold up play and constant running into the channels

Substitutes

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 7 – Involved in some great link up play with Shoretire throughout the match and led to the eventual winner.

Omari Forson – 5.5 – Apart from one run down the right wing he had little impact.

Charlie McNeill – 6 – Some willing pressing and a tame shot during his short time on the pitch.

