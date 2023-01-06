Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Everton



Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 this evening at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 4 – Just what was that? Awful mistake from De Gea. Shrank away for the disallowed goal as well.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Did quite well, especially defensively. Good block on the hour mark.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Looked strong and even had a good run down the right wing.

Luke Shaw 7 – Did well at CB again.

Tyrell Malacia 5 – Didn’t seem to be on the same wavelength as his teammates. Got away with some bad defending for the disallowed goal.

Christian Eriksen 8.5 – United’s best player on the night. Great passing and did well defensively, too.

Casemiro 5 – His worst game in a United shirt. A lot of misplaced passes and mistimed tackles.

Antony 7.5 – Gets points for the goal, but was a little in and out otherwise. Did improve in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Bad day at the office for Bruno. Never seemed to be in the right place at the right time. Had a good long range shot in the second half, but that was about it until the lovely pass through for Garnacho that led to the pen.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Looked positive and dangerous but was double marked, which made it tough. Still got a goal and two assists, though.

Anthony Martial 5 – Just didn’t seem to be able to accomplish anything.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho 7 – Won the pen.

Fred 7 – Played pretty well. Very useful player off the bench.

Lisandro Martinez 6.5 – Won a free kick, looked strong.

Harry Maguire 5 – Gave the ball away the first chance he had.

Scott McTominay 6.5 – Played a nice ball through for Rashford in injury time.