Signed! Jack Butland becomes Manchester United’s first addition of the January window



Confirmed by Fabrizio Romano but not yet announced by the club, Manchester United have made their first signing of the January transfer window with Jack Butland arriving on a six-month loan deal from Crystal Palace.

The England international passed his medical on Thursday and put pen to paper on an initial six-month loan with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

It might not be the glamorous signing the fans wanted, but it fills up an important gap in the squad.

The wheels were set in motion when Newcastle United decided to recall Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at United. He had made two appearances for the Red Devils, both coming in the EFL Cup.

Erik ten Hag had made it abundantly clear that he wanted competition for places in all spots of the senior squad and with Dubravka’s departure, United were left with only Tom Heaton as back-up.

Butland has enough experience as a Premier League goalkeeper, playing extensively for Stoke City and even has gone on to represent the Three Lions nine times.

Fans may recall he travelled with his country to the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he served as a backup to Jordan Pickford.

He arrived at Crystal Palace in 2020 and served as an able back-up to Vincent Guaita.

But he was deemed surplus to requirements at Palace, with Guaita holding down the starting berth for the side and former Manchester United academy product Sam Johnstone available as backup.

Now Butland will try and do his best to push David de Gea as much as he can and try to earn minutes on the pitch. The FA Cup tie against Everton is likely to be too soon for him.

He had even admitted back in 2017 that playing for United was one of his dreams and it is great to see him finally realise that long-cherished goal.

The club’s official announcement confirming the deal is expected today, according to Romano.



