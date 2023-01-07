Antony shows his worth as Manchester United proceed to 4th round of FA Cup



Friday night saw Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United continue their excellent run of form. The Red Devils played faced Everton at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup, comfortably winning 3-1.

Marcus Rashford put in another virtuoso performance, playing a vital role in all three United goals.

Rashford scored twice and assisted Antony for his long-awaited fourth goal for United (via Manchester United).

The Toffees put in a spirited display, but with Ten Hag’s men all playing at their best and pulling in the same direction, they were overwhelmed.

Great start

Antony came to United with a hefty price tag attached. His price tag was immediately justified after a great debut goal against Arsenal.

However, lacklustre displays followed the first few impressive outings – the latest coming against Wolves.

Repaying the boss’ confidence

Nonetheless, the manager kept his faith in the Brazilian star and was repaid on Friday night. Antony was back among the goals with intelligent attacking play.

It was a relatively simple tap-in to cap off brilliant wing play by Rashford.

However, as confirmed by Ten Hag, Antony had to be in the right place at the right time.

The United boss said:

“I think it was a great goal, but of course, great action from Marcus Rashford on the left side; we don’t often reward the movement from players.”

“Also with Anthony Martial today, a lot of good movements, he makes space for other players on the pitch, and that was also [the case] with the movement of Antony. With the first goal, he was in the right spot, but it was great movement to be there.”

Onwards and upwards

Antony will strive to get among the goals again and prove his worth.

It’s Erik ten Hag’s seventh successive victory in all competitions. United clash with Charlton on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup.