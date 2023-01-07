The Athletic confirms Manchester United’s “exploratory talks” with Burnley for Wout Weghorst



Manchester United have held exploratory talks with Burnley over a January loan deal for Wout Weghorst.

It was reported earlier that United are close to agreeing a deal with Besiktas over a transfer for Weghorst, with the United board avid admirers of the Dutchman.

The report indicated that talks are in the final stretch with the 30-year-old Old Trafford bound.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reports that United’s emphasis on loan deals in the midst of limited funds has forced Erik ten Hag to turn to Weghorst.

Ten Hag loves the player’s attitude.

In the World Cup, Weghorst got into a confrontation with Lionel Messi in the quarter-finals. It seemed like the striker left an impression on the Argentine who extended the confrontation to his post-match interview.

Weghorst was introduced by Louis van Gaal and scored two goals to force the game into extra time before they were knocked out on penalties.

Whitwell says, “It is understood that United have made an enquiry to the Lancashire club [Burnley] that could see the 30-year-old move to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.”

“Besiktas have an option to buy Weghorst for €10 million at the end of the season. Therefore, any potential new move for him would need their approval to break the current agreement.”

“United see Weghorst as an option to fill a void in the striker position, with the club deciding to only pursue loan deals during this window. It is thought that no permanent options are being assessed, even at low-cost.”

An indication that the deal could happen is that Weghorst seemed to be saying goodbye to Besiktas fans when he scored tonight.

He held up the badge and expressed his love to them in an unmistakable farewell sign.

🚨 Wout Weghorst celebration tonight, he’s linked with a loan to #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/fEoVk7wT6G — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 7, 2023

Beyond Weghorst, United are also eyeing Barcelona striker, Memphis Depay.

Whitwell adds that United are not in the race for Al-Nassr’s Vincent Aboubakar and he’s not on their list. Yesterday it was reported that the Red Devils made a loan proposal to the Cameroonian.

