Brazil legend Rivaldo hails impact of Casemiro on Manchester United



Brazil legend Rivaldo has praised the impact Casemiro has had on the Manchester United team.

Rivaldo pinpointed his compatriot as the major difference-maker for the Red Devils and highlighted the qualities that make the midfielder so important for the 20-time English champions.

The former Real Madrid man arrived at Old Trafford last summer in a £70m deal and while it took time for him to displace Scott McTominay, Casemiro is now one of United’s best players.

And statistics show his importance to Erik ten Hag’s plans. Casemiro has consecutively started the last ten Premier League games.

Against Bournemouth, the 30-year-old scored his second Premier League goal after his first against Chelsea when he netted in the last minute.

Rivaldo spoke to Betfair via The Manchester Evening News and said that the Brazilian is now firmly at home at United and added that it took guts for him to take up this challenge in England.

Rivaldo remarked, “Casemiro showed his ambition as a player by moving from a safety position at Real Madrid to embracing a tough challenge at a Manchester United team in a current title crisis.”

“But he needed a few weeks to adapt to the Premier League and now he is the boss of the United midfield, helping his defence in becoming not so vulnerable and at the same time still having the guts to go forward and score some goals.”

“He is definitely a great player with tons of quality and personality and the United team is clearly improving since his arrival.”

Rivaldo, who won a Ballon d’Or and a World Cup during his time as a player, said that Casemiro’s impact has made United fans start dreaming of a potential title charge.

As per Rivaldo, no one saw this coming a few months ago.

Casemiro is currently in contention for the Premier League’s December Player of the Month award.

