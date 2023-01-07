Confirmed: Marcus Rashford wins Man United’s December Player and Goal of the Month awards



Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has completed a double swoop and won the club’s December Player of the Month award as well as Goal of the Month.

Rashford won the Goal of the Month for his brilliant goal in the Carabao Cup against Burnley.

The Englishman embarked on a superb solo run from the halfway line after Scott McTominay pinched the ball from a Burnley player.

Rashford then powered through two defenders and fired a low-driven shot to the bottom-left corner of the goal.

The goal helped United ease past the Clarets and proceed to the quarter-finals of the competition where they will face League One side, Charlton Athletic.

🎖 December Player of the Month: ✔️

⚽️ December Goal of the Month: ✔️ A memorable month for @MarcusRashford 👏🔥#MUFC pic.twitter.com/3T3yBfrXyd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2023

The 25-year-old also grabbed the Player of the Month award for his three goals in as many games for the Red Devils in December.

In addition to Burnley, Rashford also scored against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers where his goal secured all three points for his side in a tough outing at the Molineux.

The winger has also started the new year well, and bagged a goal against Bournemouth as United ran rampant at Old Trafford.

It’s therefore fitting that supporters voted him in as United’s best player in December. He won 64% of the votes.

Rashford beat Casemiro and Luke Shaw to the Player of the Month accolade.

Casemiro received 32% of the votes while Shaw, who played in the centre-back position against Forest and Wolves garnered 4%.

Like Rashford, Casemiro and Luke Shaw extended their fine form to the game against Bournemouth, with the pair also getting on the scoresheet.

