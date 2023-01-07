Diogo Dalot reveals what David de Gea told him about Everton howler



Manchester United made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after securing a sometimes nervy 3-1 win against Everton at Old Trafford.

It was made tougher than it should have been after United goalkeeper David de Gea‘s first-half howler which allowed the Toffees to equalise.

The Red Devils had taken the lead after some mesmerising work by Marcus Rashford down the left flank and his brilliant cross was poked home by a diving Antony.

DDG howler

At that point, it seemed like United would cruise to a comfortable victory against a beleaguered Everton side, low on confidence.

But they were soon pegged back under strange circumstances.

From a corner which was not cleared properly, Amadou Onana managed to get the better of Casemiro and released Neal Maupay down the right flank.

At that moment, it looked like the chance had gone with the Frenchman taking the ball close to the byline. The former Brighton forward somehow managed to dig out a low cross towards De Gea, who was leaning against the near post.

Then what ensued has hardly been seen in top-level professional football.

The Spaniard somehow let the ball squirm between his legs, with an alert Conor Coady swooping in ahead of a startled Diogo Dalot to poke home from close range.

The United No 1 came in for a fair bit of criticism from pundits who once again questioned whether he deserved to remain between the sticks for the Red Devils.

Questions will once again be raised on DDG’s long-term future

Dalot, meanwhile, revealed what the Spanish international told him about the goal at half-time.

“I spoke to David at half-time and he was not expecting the ball to go through his legs, even I was not expecting the ball to go through his legs, so I will take responsibility. I could have reacted a little bit quicker,” he said.

“Credit also to the Everton player who reacted quicker than me. I think it’s just things for us to learn, luckily we won with merit and we fight to score one more goal and I think we deserved to go through,” the Portuguese full-back told beIN Sports (via 90min).

Despite the win, De Gea’s continuous lapses in judgement and concentration will once again worry Ten Hag, who is said to be in the market for a long-term United No 1.



