Explained: Where do Manchester United stand in their pursuit of Joao Felix?



The transfer saga involving João Félix and Manchester United is beginning to become convoluted with conflicting reports. Where exactly does the truth lie?

Sky Sports discussed yesterday on their transfer panel the situation with Dharmesh Seth and Kavel Solhekol providing their own updates.

The clear message from the pair was that United cannot afford to engage in negotiations based on the terms that Atletico Madrid are currently seeking.

Reports from Spain indicate that United would only be willing to pay a €3.5million six-month loan fee due to the high cost of covering Félix’s wages. Atletico are looking for closer to €16m. Any proposed transfer involving this figure is considered as “off the agenda” for United this January.

The La Liga side are driving this move, offering their Portuguese forward to various clubs around Europe. Arsenal appear to be interested as well.

With such, United will be relying on Atletico to decrease their valuation if they are truly keen for Félix to not play at the Metropolitano for the second part of the season.

Diego Simeone wants Félix’s future to be decided as soon as possible, and would prefer to continue the season without him. This may also pressure the Atletico board to lessen their hardball tactic.

United Muppetiers revealed: “If Mendes can get the fee down on a dry loan, United have a chance to make a Félix deal happen.”

The ball appears to lie in Atletico’s court and superagent Jorge Mendes is the key player. If Mendes can manage to convince Atletico to wittle down their demands to a pure loan with a minimal fee, then United’s interest may ignite into concrete negotiations.

United cannot afford to spend any money during this transfer window, but Erik ten Hag has affirmed that they are searching for a striker to loan in. The club’s current bank balance sits at €30m.

Meanwhile, reports from Italy suggest that United’s confidence is growing regarding the Félix deal. Rudy Galetti has claimed that United have opened negotiations offering a loan with option to buy.

It is unlikely that this is true, however, given the Glazer family are seeking a complete sale of the club before Spring. Any deal, therefore, negotiated for the summer at this moment would be odd – especially considering Félix is not the exact ‘centre forward for the future’ which United need.

