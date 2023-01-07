Man United have “first option” on Joao Felix as Atletico Madrid issue fresh demands



Manchester United have received fresh demands from Atletico Madrid regarding the transfer of Joao Felix as the striker hunt heats up.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Red Devils had established contact with Jorge Mendes and told the super agent that they are willing to add him to their ranks but on condition that the Spanish club reduce their demands.

United are said to be willing to part with €4m for a loan deal for Felix, while Atletico are demanding €12m, already a reduction on the €15m originally reported.

An exit for Felix from the Wanda Metropolitano is all but guaranteed with the player’s relationship with Diego Simeone at boiling point.

The Mirror reports, “Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m from Manchester United as negotiations of Joao Felix hot up.”

“They [United] have stepped up their pursuit with agent Jorge Mendes meeting with Atleti’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil on Thursday to present United’s opening offer of a straight loan a £3m and a commitment to cover the player’s wages.”

“The La [sic] Liga giants have rebuffed that offer and want an answer from United by the middle of this week over whether they will match their valuation.”

Tom Hopkinson and Jacob Leeks relay that United have first option on Felix.

United will have strictly 48 hours to respond to and match any offer Atletico receive for Felix.

Beyond United, Arsenal are also strongly interested in a move for the 23-year-old and have communicated their intention to Mendes.

Mendes will hold further talks with Arsenal tomorrow in an effort to thrash out a deal.

It remains to be seen whether United submit another offer after their initial one was rejected.

