Manchester United close to completing a loan deal for Beskitas star Wout Weghorst



Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Besiktas and Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst.

This is according to Foot Mercato, who relay that the Red Devils are one step away from completing a deal for Weghost as the club steps up its pursuit of a goalscorer.

With Ronaldo’s exit, United’s need for a reliable goalscorer has grown desperate and it now seems that Erik ten Hag has opted for his Dutch compatriot.

Reporter Santi Aouna says, “The board of Manchester United is happy and has settled on 30-year-old-striker Wout Weghorst.”

“According to our sources, United have made very good progress on the transfer of the former Wolfsburg striker, who was bought for €17.5m by Burnley in January 2022 and then loaned this season to Besiktas after the relegation of the Clarets to the Championship.”

“The deal, which should materialize in the form of paying a loan fee, is even almost complete between the different parties.”

Aouna adds that the final details of the transfer for Weghorst to Old Trafford are being finalized.

Foot Mercato adds that Weghorst could have played his last game for Besiktas.

Weghost played a part in his national team’s World Cup campaign and notably scored a brace against Argentina in the quarter-finals that forced the game to extra time before it was settled on penalties.

The 6 ft 6 titan fits the mould of what Ten Hag wants in a striker – someone who can dominate the air and provide a physical presence in the box.

Weghost is the latest name to be linked with a switch to United.

Yesterday, it was reported that United had made a loan offer to Al-Nassr’s Vincent Aboubakar. How deals for the pair develops is something for United fans to keep a close eye on.

