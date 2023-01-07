Manchester United schedule meeting with out-of-contract Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar



When he was announced as the new Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag had made improving a leaky defence his priority.

He brought in Lisandro Martinez and together with Raphael Varane, the duo have completely transformed United’s fortunes so far.

But with the Dutchman preferring the aforementioned defenders, club captain Harry Maguire has found chances hard to come by.

Maguire on his way out next summer?

Maguire has started only six times this campaign, with United legend Rio Ferdinand claiming that the England international needs to leave the club in order to get regular game-time.

Ten Hag is a perfectionist and he constantly wants to upgrade his options and United are in the market for defensive additions ahead of next summer.

NEW: Manchester United are huge admirers of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Škriniar and have been in contact with his representatives in recent weeks to assess the situation. Škriniar’s contract expires in the summer. #MUFC [@GraemeBailey] pic.twitter.com/GKJEolkBwY — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 6, 2022

An interesting name that has cropped up recently is that of Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar. It is a well-known fact that that Slovakian is out of contract next season.

Inter are desperately trying to get the 27-year-old to sign a contract extension and there is still a chance he agrees to extend his stay despite the interest from all across Europe.

According to Media Foot, the Red Devils “want to try their luck” with Skriniar with Paris Saint-Germain lurking.

United to hold meeting with Skriniar’s representatives

“A meeting is scheduled with the player’s representatives to see if the English club can respond to the Slovak’s requests,” the report revealed.

“Manchester United has the financial means, a history and a new project which can seduce Milan Skriniar,” the report added.

The publication also revealed that the Inter man is eyeing a move to the Premier League and that can only be good news for United with Skriniar a definite upgrade on the options Ten Hag currently possesses.

But reports such as this should always be taken with a pinch of salt as many a times, players use United as a bargaining tool to get a more lucrative contract elsewhere.



