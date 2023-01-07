Manchester United’s u19s kick off 5-a-side Rewe Junior Cup with victory



Manchester United’s youngsters started off this weekend’s Rewe Junior Cup with a victory over JFV Eichsfeld.

The u19s Cup is an indoor 5-a-side competition in Germany where United have sent a young squad more akin to an u17s group as the older lads are also in Germany taking part in the Mercedes Benz Junior Cup.

United’s first match in the Rewe Junior Cup was against local junior club JFV Eichsfeld which ended with a 4-1 victory for the young reds.

United took an early lead when the JFV Eichsfeld keeper tried to clear but gave the ball to Victor Musa, who quickly dispatched into the back of the net with a low shot.

Musa then added his second with a clever side footed finish into the near left corner.

After conceding one, 15 year old Shea Lacey scored an outrageous effort after twirling through a number of defenders before sitting the keeper down and dinking over and into the net.

Lacey would add the fourth as well as he broke through into space and placed the ball into the bottom right corner.

United’s second match was up against a tougher opponent in the youth side of Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt.

United fell behind by 2 early on but Nehemiah Oriola pulled one back with a deft flick inside the box to redirect the ball past the keeper.

Lacey would then grab his third of the tournament, pressing down on the keeper and blocking the clearance into the goal.

Frankfurt would score two more though to finish off the match in a 4-2 defeat.

United are in action again today with four matches which can be seen live on Rewe Junior Cup’s live stream.